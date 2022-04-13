e-Paper Get App
Miami: Dolphin attacks trainer in Seaquarium; here’s what happened

Viral video shared by PETA shows that the dolphin attacks the trainer during a show at Miami Seaquarium

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

(Image source: Unsplash)
Dolphins are known as the cutest creatures on the planet, but an incident that took place in Miami’s Seaquarium may force you to rethink that image.


On Saturday, while the show was going as usual, the dolphin suddenly attacked one of its trainers at the seaquarium. The trainer tried to escape but the dolphin attacked him multiple times before he got out of water and got on to the ground.


According to New York Post, the clip was originally filmed by photographer Shannon Carpenter, who was attending the show. The video shows the dolphin lunging at the trainer in the water. The trainer, on the other hand, can be seen frantically swimming for the edge of the pool and getting herself out to safety. Seconds into the clip, two other performers, one on a surfboard, are then seen coming to check on the trainer, who was later transported away from the sprawling seaquarium by ambulance.

Watch video:

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 05:39 PM IST