Miami: Art fair visitor accidentally shatters Jeff Koons' 'Balloon Dog' sculpture worth more than ₹ 3 million into pieces (Viral Video)

A woman who witnessed the VIP preview at the Art Wynwood in Miami reportedly toppled down at a precious artwork and shattered it to pieces

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Miami art fair - viral video | Twitter
Art fairs often go with the tag next to the exhibits that read "Don't Touch." After learning about this mishap at Miami, you would know how much that means and holds true. A woman, who was attending the VIP preview at the Art Wynwood in Miami, USA, landed up in accidentally breaking a precious artwork displayed there.

The art fair visitor toppled over a $42,000 (34,76,151 INR) limited edition blue porcelain 'balloon dog sculpture' by world-famous artist Jeff Koons. And, what next? The sculpture was shattered into pieces.

The shiny, electric blue sculpture was on display at the Bel-Air Fine Art's booth during the Art Wynwood contemporary art fair on Thursday before it smashed, reported Daily Mail. “When this thing fell to the ground, it was like how a car accident draws a huge crowd on the highway,” Stephen Gamson, a Wynwood-based artist who filmed the aftermath told Miami Herald.

WATCH VIDEO:

article-image

