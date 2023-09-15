Miami Airport Staff Steal From Passengers' Bags At Security Check; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials at the Miami Airport were caught on camera as they sneaked into passengers' bags and stole money from them at a security check. The video exposing the TSA agents has surfaced on X and gone viral. WATCH

Three workers arrested

Two airport staff seen handling the luggage were filmed stealing from it. They were identified in reports as 20-year-old Josue Gonzalez and 33-year-old Labarrius Williams. The incident took place in June this year following which the duo was arrested.

The footage that went viral showed the duo standing next to each other, digging into a black bag, and dropping something from it into a bin below. According to reports, Josue and Labarrius were at Checkpoint E of the Miami International Airport when they stole nearly 600 USD in cash as the passengers waited to collect their bags from the scanner.

Along with the two workers seen in the video, one other worker was arrested a month later due to their involvement in an organised scheme to defraud. The same was a female identified as Elizabeth Fuster (22).

Fuster and Josue reportedly admitted to the thefts which were an average of 1,000 USD a day. On this, the woman's charges were dropped in August, a month after her arrest.

