'Mere Saath Maitri Karegi Kya?': Man Who Provided Lift To Popular Solo Female Traveller On Kolhapur-Pune Route, Allegedly Offered ₹50,000 To Do 'Friendship' With Him

A solo female traveller, who is known for her travel videos on social media, shared a shocking incident from her recent trip and revealed about being harassed by the man who provided her a lift in his vehicle. Identified as Saraswathi Iyer, the influencer was on the road connecting Kolhapur to Pune, when she boarded a cab that left her with a bad and unsafe experience. Narrating the ordeal, she uploaded a video on Instagram and said, "Due to such people is why girls fear to go on trips and roam."

Iyer claimed that the man asked her make 'friendship' with him soon after she boarded the vehicle. She noted that hardly in two minutes, she insisted to step down from the vehicle after feeling uncomfortable with the man's words.

"Bhai mereko puchne lag gaye maitri karegi kya. Maitri karegi kya... (He started asking me whether I will do friendship with him)," Iyer said in her video, while adding, "Pata nahi kya iska matlab (I don't know what it means) par bol rahe hai 50,000 dunga karlo karlo (will give 50,000, do it)."

Female traveller records man on camera, captures car number

Iyer faced the situation boldly. She started filming the man and narrating what had happened during the travel. In the video, as she briefed about the unsafe situation, she was seen pulling her things back and stepping out of the vehicle. Notably, the man made attempts to snatch her phone camera away while she tried to film and expose him. Bravely, she also managed to capture the number plate of the Maruti Alto which read "MH09 BB4687."

"This man gave me lift from Kolhapur to Pune, but within 2 mins I got down from his car as he was constantly speaking something in his language," she said while adding more details about the incident online.

Now, her video has gone viral on Instagram. Netizens are appreciating for handling the situation without fear. "You are very smart and courageous," they commented.