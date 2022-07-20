'Men should prefer wearing nighties': Twitter tips to stay cool in UK heatwave

Image credit: Google

Many parts of Europe are grappling with the heatwave. As per a report posted by AFP, this heatwave has been record-breaking. A Twitter user has given advice on “how to stay cool in the UK heatwave.”

The Twitter post that has now become viral revolves around the Filipinos and has funny ways in which UK people can stay cool in the heat. As per the first threat, people in UK should wear the "loosest" cotton linen.

As per the photo, men should wear nighties. Another piece of advice given by the Twitter user is that people should "do nothing" and should "open all windows".

Check out the entire Twitter thread here:

✨HOW TO STAY COOL IN UK HEATWAVE (A THREAD FROM ME, A FILIPINO TROPICAL BABY):✨



1. Wear the loosest (it’s a word today) cotton or linen you can find, preferably a big loose dress (men, this is a good time to try out a dress). In the Philippines, we call this a Duster Dress pic.twitter.com/QsnJivfmR7 — Jill Damatac (@JillDamatac) July 18, 2022

2. From 10am-4pm, don’t move. Do nothing. Open all windows, but keep the sun out. Put a telenovela on. And then another. And another. pic.twitter.com/3SqYoNHnd8 — Jill Damatac (@JillDamatac) July 18, 2022

3. With windows open (and sun kept out!) turn on all the electric fans for that sweet cross-breeze. And don’t forget your own paypay (or give your nephew a couple of pesos to do it for you, he can treat himself to some taho later when the taho man comes down your street) pic.twitter.com/aPgqMfhpTO — Jill Damatac (@JillDamatac) July 18, 2022

8. 6pm: dinnertime! We are not eating a salad, because we are Filipino! We’re also not cooking indoors, because it’s too hot for that shit! Grill a ton of Pinoy BBQ pork on skewers. Preferably w/ Red Horse beer. Recipe below. You’re welcome. https://t.co/S0VkmWGLaT — Jill Damatac (@JillDamatac) July 18, 2022

The tweet also mentioned, "We are not eating a salad, because we are Filipino. We are also not cooking indoors, because it is too hot for that sh*t! Grill a ton of Pinoy BBQ pork on skewers.” What do you think about the same?