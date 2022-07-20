'Men should prefer wearing nighties': Twitter tips to stay cool in UK heatwave

Many parts of Europe are grappling with the heatwave. As per a report posted by AFP, this heatwave has been record-breaking. A Twitter user has given advice on “how to stay cool in the UK heatwave.”
The Twitter post that has now become viral revolves around the Filipinos and has funny ways in which UK people can stay cool in the heat. As per the first threat, people in UK should wear the "loosest" cotton linen.
As per the photo, men should wear nighties. Another piece of advice given by the Twitter user is that people should "do nothing" and should "open all windows".
Check out the entire Twitter thread here:
The tweet also mentioned, "We are not eating a salad, because we are Filipino. We are also not cooking indoors, because it is too hot for that sh*t! Grill a ton of Pinoy BBQ pork on skewers.” What do you think about the same?
