e-Paper Get App

'Men should prefer wearing nighties': Twitter tips to stay cool in UK heatwave

A Twitter user has given advice on “how to stay cool in the UK heatwave".

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Many parts of Europe are grappling with the heatwave. As per a report posted by AFP, this heatwave has been record-breaking. A Twitter user has given advice on “how to stay cool in the UK heatwave.”

The Twitter post that has now become viral revolves around the Filipinos and has funny ways in which UK people can stay cool in the heat. As per the first threat, people in UK should wear the "loosest" cotton linen.

As per the photo, men should wear nighties. Another piece of advice given by the Twitter user is that people should "do nothing" and should "open all windows".

Check out the entire Twitter thread here:

The tweet also mentioned, "We are not eating a salad, because we are Filipino. We are also not cooking indoors, because it is too hot for that sh*t! Grill a ton of Pinoy BBQ pork on skewers.” What do you think about the same?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViral'Men should prefer wearing nighties': Twitter tips to stay cool in UK heatwave

RECENT STORIES

Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED tomorrow: Congress leaders to express solidarity at AICC office,...

Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED tomorrow: Congress leaders to express solidarity at AICC office,...

UK PM race: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the final stage of leadership contest

UK PM race: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the final stage of leadership contest

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair released from Tihar jail on bail

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair released from Tihar jail on bail

Maharashtra: Elections to nearly 2,500 local bodies to be held with OBC quota

Maharashtra: Elections to nearly 2,500 local bodies to be held with OBC quota

Uttar Pradesh: Row erupts over large number of transfers; state minister allegedly resigns, PWD...

Uttar Pradesh: Row erupts over large number of transfers; state minister allegedly resigns, PWD...