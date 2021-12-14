Memes galore amid 'rift' between Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead of South Africa tour

Ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that opening batter Rohit Sharma will be India's ODI skipper along with T20Is, reports of the alleged rift between him and Test captain Virat Kohli are doing the rounds.

Many on social media believed the rumours to be true after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa which gets underway from December 26.

The BCCI press release on Monday said: “Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad.”

Later on Tuesday, a report said Virat Kohli is set to miss the One-Day International (ODI) series in South Africa. The report said that he is taking a break to celebrate his daughter’s first birthday.

However, the BCCI quickly put this rumour to rest.

India Test captain Virat Kohli has not put in any formal request for a break from the ODI leg of the upcoming South Africa tour, a top BCCI official said.

"As of now, Kohli hasn't sent any formal request to skip the ODIs to either BCCI president Sourav Ganguly or secretary Jay Shah. If something is decided at a later date or God forbid, he sustains an injury, then it's a different matter," a senior BCCI official privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"As things stand today, he is playing the three ODIs on January 19, 21, 23," he added.

Meanwhile, this alleged rift between the two top cricketers have sparked memes on Twitter.

Check out the tweets below:

