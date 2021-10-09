Meet the real-life Rapunzel; girl with longest hair in India measuring over 9 feet

Turns out, there exists Rapunzel in real life too, and not just in movies and fairy tales! With her 9 feet 10.5 inches (3.01 metres) long hair, Akanksha Yadav, a young girl from Thane looks quite similar to reel-life Rapunzel. This young girl's hair has not only won her friends and family's adoration, but has also made her famous, eventually paving the way for even a world record. Here's what the book of world records 2020-2022 says: "Akanksha Yadav of Thane, Maharashtra, has the longest hair, which is 3.01m (9ft 10.5 in.) long," Akanksha Yadav told the Indian Express, "Winning a national title in itself is significant. The records are great. However, fulfillment, contribution, and ardour are even greater."

Akanksha Yadav is a pharmaceutical and management professional, who also holds the record for the longest hair in the country. When asked about the secret to her long, thick hair, the fitness fanatic and model remained tight-lipped, instead referring to it as a "gift."

Akanksha created history as she got her name penned down in the Limca Book of World Records 2020-2022 and the India Book of Records all thanks to her beautiful long hair, that has now become every girl's dream.

