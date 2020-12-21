Meet nine-year-old Ryan Kaji and six-year-old Nastya - Two of YouTube's top earning stars of 2020

Ryan Kaji and Anastasia Radzinskaya are not your average kids. Followed by millions of people on YouTube, the two recently ranked on Forbes' list of the 'Highest-Paid YouTube Stars Of 2020'. The two have channels catered towards children, reviewing and playing with toys, explaining scientific occurrences and more.

Nine-year-old Ryan Kaji tops the list of highest paid YouTubers for the third year in a row, earning a whopping $29.5 million this year. His channel is well known for its toy unboxing and review videos and he also has a line of branded merchandise. His YouTube channel, Ryan's World has more than 27 million subscribers. The Texas-based YouTube star has also reportedly signed a deal for his own TV series on Nickelodeon.