MBA dropout, now a chaiwala near IIM-Ahmedabad, brings home Mercedes SUV worth ₹ 90 lakh

Prafull Billore, popular on social media as 'MBA Chaiwala,' has gone viral for bringing home a Mercedes. He is reportedly an MBA dropout who runs a tea stall outside IIM-Ahmedabad, since 2017. Not just that, the young man is also an Instagram influencer with around 1.5 million followers.

In a recent Instagram reel shared by Billore, we can see him unveiling a Mercedes SUV at the showroom. He can be seen with his dear ones taking the delivery of the GLE, a premium SUV. The price of the cost is estimated to be around ₹ 90 lakh.

After viewing the reel and the success of the MBA Chaiwala, netizens reacted in the comments section. "Appko dekhke bohat kuch motivation milta hai congratulations (I get motivation seeing you, congratulations)," people wrote in reply to the Instagram reel which has now gone viral. Since being shared online some three days ago, the car video has attracted over two million views and thousands of likes.

