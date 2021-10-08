‘May they continue to rule the skies’: Netizens extend warm wishes on 89th #AirforceDay

Today, 8th October, 2021 marks the 89th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The day is celebrated in the presence of the IAF Chief and senior officials of the three-armed forces.

The Indian Armed Forces are the Republic of India's military forces, consisting of professional uniformed services such as the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. The Indian Air Force is also known as the Bhartiya Vayu Sena. The British Empire founded the Indian Air Force in India on October 8, 1932. Every year on the 8th of October, it celebrates its founding. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is the world's fourth most powerful operational air force. The Indian Air Force provides close air support as well as strategic and tactical airlift capabilities to Indian Army forces on the battlefield.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) not only protects Indian territories but also responds quickly to natural disasters. During the COVID-19 crisis, AIF was also instrumental in assisting the poor.

As the nation celebrates Airforce Day today, have a look at how netizens have paid their tribute to the 'Guardians of the skies':

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:59 AM IST