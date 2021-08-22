'May our bond grow stronger': Twitter overwhelmed with greetings and love on Rakshabandhan

Brothers and sisters across India celebrated Rakshabandhan on Sunday. Along with hearts, social media, too, was flooded with love.

Rakshabandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhi on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts.

On this holy occasion, Indians took to social media to share greetings and pictures of their Rakshabandhan celebration.

Extending his greetings to the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Best wishes to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan."

Google India, on Sunday, jokingly called out all brothers and sisters who love annoying each other.

Cricketer Ishant Sharma wrote on Twitter, "Sending loads of love & my best wishes on the day of #RakshaBandhan2021 to all the brothers & sisters!! May this #Rakhi2021 bring you everything you desire. Happy Raksha Bandhan!!"

Praising his sister, chef Ranveer Brar tweeted, "My first best friend, my sounding board, my 2nd mother, my confidante.. Happy Raksha Bandhan Shalu, the rock of my life.."

Here's how others across the country celebrated the day. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.



Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 10:37 AM IST