'Masterstroke we needed for a $5 trillion economy': Twitter reacts after govt renames Ministry of Shipping

As the government on Sunday renamed the Ministry of Shipping as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Twitter came up with hilarious reactions.

The decision to change the name was taken as the ministry is being expanded.

In India, the shipping ministry does a lot of work related to port and waterways. As per the government, the clarity in the name will also bring about clarity in work.

However, after the government announced the decision over changing the name of the ministry, netizens came up with witty reactions on Twitter.

One user commented, "Yes, this is d best decision. India needed this very badly. Now our economy will boom. Gr8 (sic)."

"Another masterstroke - jobs will now start pouring down from heavens," wrote another one.

Here's what netizens had to say: