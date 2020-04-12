'Masterstroke': Twitter reacts after Jaipur Police warn lockdown violaters 'we will put you in a room and play Masakali 2.0 on loop'

The rehashed version of AR Rahman's Masakali has been bashed right, left and centre. Masakali 2.0, featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, has been brutally trolled on the internet and the composer Tanishk Bagchi is rightly facing all the ire on social media.

After AR Rahman lashed out at the new version and urged everyone to watch the original one, Jaipur Police has now trolled the song in an unusal way.

In the view of the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Jaipur police said that if anyone is found violating the lockdown, they will be put in a room and will be made to hear Masakali 2.0 on loop.

In a poster going viral, the Jaipur Police said, "If you are unnecessarily roaming outside, we will put you in a room and play Masakali 2.0 on loop."