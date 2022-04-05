Massage time! Cat uses its tiny feet to comfort sleepy baby

Netherlands based animal lover who goes by the Twitter username @Buitengebieden shared an adorable clip of a cat giving a back massage to a toddler. The tweet read, ”Massage time.” The text on the video reads, ”My cat loves to give massages.”
In the video we can see a black cat fondly helping the little kid to relax on bed. The child who appears to be a newborn baby, is seen sleeping comfortably, in addition enjoying the pet animal's massage.
Since the video hit social media, netizens have loved the cute gesture and took to share similar incidents.
"Have you been feeling stressed lately? I'm getting a lot of tightness in your back here" - the cat probably— DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) April 4, 2022
Cc: cino03 pic.twitter.com/OY9xyfDlwy
If this kitty masseuse is looking for a career . . . https://t.co/Fs6u1OXCcs— Flagstaff4Biden (@Flagstaff4Biden) April 4, 2022
April 4, 2022
Here too pic.twitter.com/VJP0UOE7gP— Taslim (@taslimshaikh) April 4, 2022
I know the feeling.....I'm under the blanket Buster is 'massaging'. pic.twitter.com/MRuC9tgh5N— Sarah G (@SarahG55067475) April 4, 2022
April 4, 2022
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/e7x9Z1xpUJ— KunRose6395 (@KunRose7) April 4, 2022
