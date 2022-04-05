e-Paper Get App
Massage time! Cat uses its tiny feet to comfort sleepy baby

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 01:41 PM IST

Netherlands based animal lover who goes by the Twitter username @Buitengebieden shared an adorable clip of a cat giving a back massage to a toddler. The tweet read, ”Massage time.” The text on the video reads, ”My cat loves to give massages.”

In the video we can see a black cat fondly helping the little kid to relax on bed. The child who appears to be a newborn baby, is seen sleeping comfortably, in addition enjoying the pet animal's massage.

Since the video hit social media, netizens have loved the cute gesture and took to share similar incidents.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 01:41 PM IST