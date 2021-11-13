Marvel fans take to Twitter to pay tributes to Stan Lee, on third anniversary of his death

The third anniversary of Stan Lee's death is being commemorated by Marvel fans all across the world today. Stan Lee was credited with reviving the Marvel Comics industry in the 1960s and was dubbed "the architect of Marvel."

Stan Lee, the legendary inventor of Marvel comics, died in 2018 at the age of 95. By combining satire, philosophy, intriguing narrative ideas, and science fiction, he produced comedic characters accessible to young readers.

He rose through the ranks of Timely Publications, a family-run business that would later become Marvel Comics' primary creative leader for two decades, leading the company's transformation from a small division of a publishing house to a multimedia conglomerate that dominated the comics and film industries.

He co-created characters such as Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Ant-Man, the Wasp, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and Black Widow with others at Marvel, particularly co-writers/artists Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.

Lee had a pacemaker implanted in his heart in September 2012, requiring the cancellation of convention appearances. By 2017, Lee had retired from convention appearances.

Lee passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, on November 12, 2018, at the age of 95, after being transported there earlier in the day for a medical emergency.

As the world remembers the "architect of Marvel" today, have a look at how fans have paid their tributes on Twitter:

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 01:45 PM IST