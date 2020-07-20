Mark Zuckerberg surfing in Hawaii with 'too much sunscreen' is internet's latest meme

Pictures of Facebook honcho Mark Zuckerberg surfing in Hawaii have triggered a meme fest on Twitter. The 36-year-old billionaire put a ton of suncreen on his face to protect himself from the sun and ended up 'looking like Joker'.

Mark Zuckerberg was snapped while surfing on his electric surfboard in Hawaii, with far too much white sunscreen. After the pictures surfaced on the internet, it triggered a rib-tickling meme fest. Netizens compared Mark to DC Comics villain the Joker, Data from Star trek, the ghost from Spirited Away, a Geisha and more.

A user wrote, "Nice to see Mark Zuckerberg is making a nice career change from social media extraordinaire to creepy geisha."

Another commented, "Mark Zuckerberg is so obviously a robot. I can't believe people are even still disputing it."

"A pic of Mark Zuckerberg with a ton of sunscreen plastered on his face while surfing in Hawaii went viral. So Zuckerberg treats his skin the opposite of Facebook users' private data . . . he does as much as he can to protect it," read a comment.

Check out the hilarious memes here: