Man's Shocking Nose Modification Showing Artificial Moustache Running In & Out Goes Viral

In a shocking video, a man's modified nose allowing him to insert his finger inside it and pass it through the other side was shown. He was identified as Remy, a tattoo lover obsessed with body modifications and and sharing updates of his body art on his social media channels. Remy's recent reels showed his wife inserting her finger in and out his nose, and another footage captured an artificial moustache running through the sides of his nose and within.

Watch videos

Throwback video goes viral

In a couple of Instagram posts, he flaunted his quirky moustache running through his nose. It was learned that he got his nose modified around 2021. In another video, mentioned to be a throwback from 2021, he was seen seated next to his lady love who gave a demo to people how his nose actually was now. She inserted her finger from one side of the nose and travelled through the organ to the other side. The septum between the two nostrils was intentionally modified by Remy, which made the attempt possible.

Tattoo all over his body

Apart from his nasal work, his body is full of tattoo art and body modifications, clearly displaying his obsession for them. Almost his entire body is decorated with tattoo, which he believes feels a wearing a shirt of his own: "Wearing the same shirt for the rest of your life."

More body modifications of Remy

Notably, only a portion of his face is left majorly untouched by his craze for art and modifications. His eyelids carry some funky installations on both sides alongside text-based tattoo art on his eyebrows. He even carries rose and leavy structures inked on his face. While his nasal septum modification is something recently going viral and drawing the attention of internet users towards Remy, he also holds piercings on his upper nose and both sides of the sensory body part. Also, something one can't miss while looking at the influencer are his modified ears. It shows him having carved his ears with holes, followed by adding some piercings there as well.