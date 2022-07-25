'Mann nahi karta': Woman's funny conversation with Uber driver goes viral

Image credit: Google

Many people have a love and hate relationship with Uber. Customers have been at the receiving end of drivers who cancel cabs after getting them booked. It is very rare to find an honest confession of a cab driver who says that he is not interested.

Lately, a conversation between a Delhi lady and an Uber driver went viral on social media, after screenshots of the same were posted.

It was shared by a Twitter user named Ria Kasliwal. She had booked a cab on July 20 when it was heavily raining in Delhi.

Check out the tweet here:

So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol pic.twitter.com/QrAZEq3e0Y — Ria Kasliwal (@RiaKasliwal) July 21, 2022

The conversation between the two is very funny. You will find the driver's response very funny. He said, "Iss mausam mein (In this weather)". The chat between the two did not end here as the driver went to say, "Kya karun. Mann nahi karta".

This had taken place when Kasliwal asked if he was coming to the location to fetch her.