'Mangal kaamnaein': Netizens greet and wish each other virtually on Naraka Chaturdashi

Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi, Roop Chaudas and Kali Chaudas, is celebrated on the second day of the five-day Diwali festival. It falls on the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

According to Hindi mythology, Lord Krishna and Goddess Kali killed demon Narakasura, ruler of Pragjyotishpur, on this day. Narakasura would kidnap the gopis and often ill-treat them.

When Satyabhama, the second wife of Krishna, came to know about it she was furious and requested Krishna to grant her power so that she can destroy him. As Narakasura had a curse that he would be killed by a female. Satyabhama beheaded Narakasura and released the imprisoned women.

The day is called ‘Kali Chaudas’, here ‘Kali’ means ‘dark’ and ‘Chaudas’ means ‘fourteenth’. And since the day falls a night before Diwali, it is also called as Choti Diwali. In 2021, Naraka Chaturdashi falls on November 05.

On this holy occasion, Hindus across India are greeting each other virtually.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:36 AM IST