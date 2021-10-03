Man who took selfie with SRK's son Aryan Khan isn't NCB officer, agency clarifies

A purported picture of Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan with an alleged Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer was making rounds on social media earlier today after the star kid was detained, later arrested, by NCB following a raid yesterday on cruise ship in drug case.

Now, the agency has categorically clarified that the man in the picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB.

Aryan Khan has been arrested by the agency on charges of possession, purchase and use of banned substances, the NCB has said.

Among others arrested include- Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

NCB took Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to the court.



Earlier today, the drugs control agency had issued a statement saying Aryan Khan was among the eight people questioned in the case, who also included Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant.

"All eight, including Aryan Khan, are being questioned. Based on their statements further action will be taken," said the agency said.

In the first of its kind operation on a deluxe cruise ship, the NCB swooped onto the rave party being held on the Cordelia ship off the Mumbai coast and had detained 8 persons including Aryan Khan.



The NCB said that during the raid, it has recovered various popular party drugs like Cocaine, MDMA, Ecstasy, Mephedrone and Charas.

