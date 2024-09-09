Man Walks At Delhi Metro Station In Blouse, Wears Lipstick & Bindi Too; Video Goes Viral

Man Walks On Delhi Metro Station In Blouse | Instagram/@abhishek_all_in_one_

In a recent incident relating to the Delhi Metro service, a man was seen walking on the metro station wearing a blouse and a format pant. He also carried a lipstick and a bindi as he shot his video there. Identified as an influencer named Abhishek, he was spotted cross-dressed at the public premises. As his video rolled out online, it caught the attention of internet users and went viral with more than nine lakh views.

Watch video

In the video, the man was seen cross-dressing for entertainment purpose and creating an Instagram reel. It opened showing him walking from one platform to another in his unknown fashion sense. It was described to be a 'prank' video and was titled to read 'Welcome to Delhi Metro,' taking a dig at many viral videos that have been reported from the transport.

The content creator didn't choose to wear a saree. He left the blouse uncovered during his reel attempt at the metro station. Wearing a blouse with a deep back and a knot, he walked on the deserted platform.

Netizens react to viral video

The footage is now going viral and receiving hundreds of comments. People reacted to the reel and asked the influencer, "Itna confidence aata kaha se bhai (From where does so much confidence come?)" Several Instagram users dropped laughter emojis soon. The video has so far attracted more than nine lakh views on the social media platform.

More videos by this influencer

It is noted that the influencer has been creating and uploading reels of similar nature. In one his recent reels, he was seen doing a 'gay prank' to allegedly mock the community. "Gay logo ko badnam mar kar tu (Don't insult gay people)," people said while reacting the respective clip.

Most of his videos show him dressed in women's wear and makeup products and walking through public spots to draw the attention of people and go viral.