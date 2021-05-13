Man sings 'Tera mujhse hai pehle ka nata koi' to dying mother via call as nurses look on; netizens moved to tears

Over the last year or so, countless Indians have suffered the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. While more than 20 million people have tested positive for the virus, countless others have had to deal with loss or had friends and family members test positive. But there is a tragic sort of beauty to be found even in this time of death and mayhem. And one man's farewell for his dying mother has netizens in tears.

Twitter user Dipshikha Ghosh on Wednesday took to the microblogging platform narrating an incident from the hospital where she is working. "Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it’s something they want. This patient’s son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother," she wrote.

And as the doctors and nurses watched with teary eyes, the man sang Tera mujhse hai pehle ka nata koi to his mother via video call. "I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up," Ghosh added.

And while the song soon ended and the nurses went back to their stations, she contends that this song has been "changed" for them. "This song will always be theirs," she said.