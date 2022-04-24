Man rescues dog from drowning, video goes viral

Due to heavy downpours of rain, the canal was in full flow, totally flooded, and running at quite a speed.

The workers near the canal received a radio alert that there was a dog being carried down the fast-moving water towards them, and it was drowning.

The video shows a construction worker climbing into the bucket of a mechanical excavator they were using on their building site. The footage shows the man climbing into the scoop of a mechanical excavator while a workmate extends it out across the channel and lowers it to just above the water.

The people around him were heard saying "Slowly Slowly, Be careful". The other builders start shouting as the dog comes into view, desperately trying to keep her head above the dirty water and floating debris.

Soon, the dog came in sight and the man tries to grab him but was unsuccessful in the first attempt. Due to the force of the flowing water, it took him several attempts to rescue the dog. But manages to get a firm hold of the dog and pull the dog in the bucket with him. Later, the man's colleagues lift them both back onto dry land.

The video was uploaded on social media recently and it has made its way to several social media platforms.

Watch video:

♥️♥️♥️ Video of the year from Ecuador! pic.twitter.com/3jrBq8isEW — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 24, 2022

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 12:51 PM IST