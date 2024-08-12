Man Plans Romantic Trip To Venice With Wife, Here's What Happens When Mother-In-Law Joins Them

Man Plans Romantic Trip To Venice With Wife, Here's What Happened Later | Canva

A husband recently opened up online about planning a romantic trip to Venice with his wife and making the lady love's dream destination a reality. While the couple were looking forward to their romantic holiday together, the wife's mother showed interest to join them on the international tour. Did you just think about privacy issues after reading this? So did the husband, on learning he would be accompanied by his mother-in-law. The man narrated the incident on Reddit and said how things turned around adversely for him.

Mother-in-law joins couple's romantic trip

The couple initially thought of leaving their daughter with the wife's mother before flying to their romantic vacation in Europe, however, things didn't take place as they expected it would. While they proposed to the elderly woman that they would fly to Venice and request her to take care of their young daughter, she expressed her desire to join them.

Instead of merely being a babysitting to her grand child, she took the decision to be a part of the couple's romantic plan.

Check Reddit post below

The man, 38, was not very impressed with the mother-in-law joining the couple's tour. In his online post he wrote, "We initially wanted to leave her at my MIL's house, but she wanted to come with us and my MIL said that it was her dream to visit too. My wife was very supportive of this idea, but I was more reluctant."

Husband disappointed and frustrated

While the man desired to enjoy a romantic trip to Venice with his wife with some privacy, here's what happened. The trip manifested and all four took the flight to the European location. Once they were there, the husband was disappointed with the accommodations they had booked. He learned that his wife had only booked a single room, which resulted in the couple staying along with the wife's parent.

Mother-in-law constantly invaded my privacy

"I planned for this to be a romantic getaway, and did not want my daughter in the room with us. We could easily afford two rooms, but my wife wanted to keep an eye on her as well. To make matters worse, my MIL was constantly in my space," the now-viral post read. Frustrated with the elderly woman's involvement throughout the trip, the man opened up on the internet and wrote, "On a family vacation after my mother in law constantly invaded my privacy."

Issue escalates

He wrote further, "For the last few days, she's been sharing the same toothpaste as me and my wife! I don't like the thought of her putting her tooth brush close to (or even on) the toothpaste nozzle and I was ill the more I thought about it. " On this note, the issue escalated. The man approached the mother-in-law and bluntly asked if she was out with them only for a "freeload." This remark left the wife and her mother disturbed.

This worsened and reached divorce, according to the Reddit post. "My wife has blocked my number, and my MIL informed me that she will be looking into divorce proceedings...All I know is that I have lost the love of my life, and I have no way to contact her."

Reddit post goes viral

The Reddit post has caught the attention of Redditors and has received more a thousand comments. Mixed reactions surfaced in the replies, while some supported him on knowing his side of the story, others asked him to have been more clear to his wife in every communication made.

On reading further and learning he abandoned his wife and their 5 year old daughter in a foreign country, people condemned him for what he had done. "Do men realize they also are responsible for their child or they casually leave them cause somebody touched their toothpaste?" a comment read. "I don't know that you can say the wife scre*ed up. It sounds like miscommunication. Once it was agreed that daughter and MIL were going, wife started planning a family vacation," another added.