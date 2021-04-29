Man loses oxygen concentrator on flight to Delhi, IPL team CSK took it by mistake

An oxygen concentrator from a Bengaluru Indigo flight dispatched for a Covid-infected senior citizen in New Delhi went missing on Monday. In a bizarre turn of events, it was found with the Chennai Super Kings IPL team two days later. The concentrator finally reached the recipient on Wednesday morning.

According to The New Indian Express, Anwar bought an oxygen concentrator from Bengaluru for his 68-year-old father A Ansari who has been infected by Coronavirus in New Delhi. Anwar sent it as checked-in baggage on Flight 6E 5161 in which he travelled on April 26.

The flight reached Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi around 7.30 pm, but the concentrator could not be found in the baggage claim area. Later, the baggage was found by one of the CSK players on Tuesday night (April 27) who alerted the Indigo office in New Delhi.

How this mix-up affected Ansari is not known. The family was seeking a hospital bed for him in Delhi on Wednesday evening after his SPO dipped to 65.

This news has gone viral on social media which is already filled with dreadful news surrounding COVID-19. Many people have expressed their concerns about the state of affair and blamed the cricketer for being irresponsible.

