Man imitates girl dancing to Sushmita Sen's Dilbar song on street; watch this funny video

People do weird stuff on streets for Instagram reels and these videos appear on the social media quite often. In most of these videos, more than the person features in them, the hilarious reactions from netizens is what makes them more interesting.

Recently, a video of a woman dancing to Sushmita Sen's Dilbar song on street has gone viral on the internet. That's not it! The interesting part of the video is that a man behind the girl is trying to imitate her dance moves in a funny way.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user and was captioned as, "It's good that these days, people get company on roadside."

Watch the video below:

The video got 258.1K views and several reactions from Twitterati. Most of the people loved the man's funny dance moves and his confidence while other users felt that it is foolishness to dance on the street and can be quite dangerous.

A user even felt that the man behind was dancing better than this girl.

Read Twitter users' comments to the viral video below:

