Man Describes How Gen Z Colleague Asked For Week's Leave To Recover From Break-Up, Netizens React

While millennials were busy considering themselves special (still) till very recently, Gen Z turned up. The generation they cribbed and cribbed about was no longer in colleges but made its way into the workplaces. The danger became real. The situation with millennials was already dire while they were busy 'adulting' in their 30s. But it worsened, at least in their heads, as they tried reconciling the fact that they were no longer at the forefront of the young brigade.

Things shouldn't be as bad, since older generations (X, baby boomers etc) are intrigued looking at Gen Z peeps too. One such example recently went viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). While Free Press Journal did not independently verify the age of the person who made the post, the responsible expressions he had on his face in his dp safely put him in a more experienced category millennials would take another decade to deserve.

The man, named Krishna Mohan, said that one of Gen Z employee at his workplace suddenly declared that he wanted to go to mountains for a week to recover from a breakup. Mohan apparently tried to reason with the guy that it was perhaps the wrong time to go on leave as the request came in the middle of an important project. But the Gen Z'er did not budge.

The overall tone of Krishna Mohan's post comes across as one describing unique development in somewhat humourous way.

But, the very nature of social media meant that the post was interpreted in all different manners possible and Mohan was at the receiving end of many social media users.

"It's better to give them a break than overwhelm them with deadlines when they are already under the weather. Less suicidal tendencies the better," read a comment.

"That's a legitimate reason. They can utilise their vacations as they like. It is up to the employer to make up for the lost manhours," said another.

One of my Gen z team members suddenly declared 1 week leave. It was a critical time of the project so I tried to reason. He did not budge. The leave was because he had a breakup and he wanted to go to the mountains to forget the breakup. — Krishna Mohan (@KiMoJiRa) November 6, 2024

Mohan replied on some of the comments and stressed that the employee in question was not fired and was in fact promoted for his earlier stellar work. It was just that asking for a leave appeared much like a one-way communication.