Makeup Artist Transforms 'Phatake Vali' To Fashion Model; Viral Video Hits More Than 5 Million Views

Viral Video: 'Phatake Vali' To Fashion Model | Mahima Bajaj

Makeup artist Mahima Bajaj recently won the hearts of internet users after a video of her transforming an earthen pot seller into a glamourous fashion model went viral. On similar lines, Bajaj has now shared another video. It comes with Diwali festival vibes and films her styling a firecracker seller. She uploaded the video on Instagram and titled it "Phatake vali transformation".

Check out video right here

Ahead of Diwali, most of us rush to buy fireworks. Noting this, the makeup artist gave a makeover to a firecracker seller from India.

Mahima Bajaj offered skincare and haircare service to a roadside vendor selling firecrackers during the festival season. She recorded the video of treating the woman at their salon.

In the video, Bajaj firstly worked on the woman's skin by preparing and applying a paste made using orange, honey and hydrating facial cleanser.

Later, she took note of the lady's frizzy hair and felt the need to improve its condition. She applied a solution made out of ingredients like amla powder, orange juice, conditioner, and hair serum.

To complete the look and turn the Phatake vali into a fashionista, she gave her a subtle touch of makeup and a nude lipstick. Then, the makeup artist styled the woman with a orange traditional dress.

Video goes viral with more than 5 million views

Now, this video is going viral on social media. Being uploaded on October 27, the reel has already grabbed the attention of internet users, drawing praise for Bajaj and her work. It has already attracted more than five million views on the platform.

The transformation video of the firecracker seller has so far hit 5.3 million views on Instagram. It has alongside garnered nearly two lakh views. Thousands of netizens took to the comments section expressing being impressed with the look transformation of the Phatake Vali woman.