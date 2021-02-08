MahimaPleaseDontGo trends on Twitter as company's Public Policy head Mahima Kaul quits

Mahima Kaul, the Director, Public Policy, India and South Asia for Twitter India has resigned from the company amid furore on the microblogging platform over some tweets.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT had recent directed Twitter to block around 250 tweets and Twitter accounts that were making 'fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets' on January 30 with hashtags accusing the Modi government of planning farmers 'genocide' without any further substantiation. Hours after being withheld by Twitter however, several accounts were restored by the platform.

The news of Kaul's resignation came a few days after the government issued a notice to Twitter, directing the platform to comply with its order to remove content accounts related to "farmer genocide" hashtags. The government also warned that the microblogging platform may face "penal action" for non-compliance of its order.

News of Kaul's resignation however was met with outrage online, with many calling for her reinstatement. While no specific reason had been given for the decision, Monique Meche the VP of Public Policy for Twitter had told IANS that she was stepping down "to take a well-deserved break".

Twitter however is not convinced.