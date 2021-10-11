MaharashtraBandh: Visuals of Shiv Sena activists forcing people to halt work emerge on social media; netizens demand strict action

Stray incidents of violence like stone-pelting at buses, private vehicles, burning tyres on roads to stop traffic and others marred an otherwise near-total Maharashtra Bandh, which disrupted normal life, here on Monday.

The voluntary shutdown call was issued by the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies -- Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, CPI, CPM, trade unions, scores of farmers groups, students, women and other groups, barring the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and their constituents.

Considered an unprecedented move by a ruling alliance, the bandh is to protest against the Lakhimpur-Kheri massacre in Uttar Pradesh and express solidarity with the protesting farmers near Delhi and other parts of India.

However, around half-dozen BEST buses were pelted with stones in different parts of Mumbai. There were road-blocks or tyres set ablaze to prevent some non-essential private vehicles from venturing out.

In Thane city, Shiv Sena activists caned autorickshaw drivers who were ferrying passengers defying the bandh.

At many places, protesters forced shopkeepers to down their shutters in the presence of police personnel.

In Kalyan city in the Thane district, local Shiv Sena leaders forced the closure of shops and other activities.

In neighbouring Navi Mumbai, activists of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) threatened shopkeepers and forced them to down shutters near the APMC market area in Vashi.

Many shopkeepers complained of the loss of business due to the "forced shutdown".

Such news has been condemned by the public and the Opposition. People across Maharashtra are criticising these incidents of vandalism and violence.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

(By agencies)

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 05:06 PM IST