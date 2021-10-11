MaharashtraBandh to protest Lakhimpur Kheri violence leaves netizens divided

The Congress, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), have called for a bandh today in protest of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, which killed eight people, four of them were farmers.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has spoken out against the MVA's call for a 'Maharashtra Bandh.' Autos and taxis are currently on the road, but drivers fear attacks, and the union has stated that if there is any unpleasant occurrence, taxis and autos would also leave the road.

Security has been deployed at crucial places, according to Mumbai Police, with three SRPF companies, 500 Home Guards, and 700 men from Local Arms units. Several Pune-based commercial organisations have expressed support for the Maharashtra bandh announced by the ruling MVA constituents and other groups to condemn the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, on October 3.

However, seems like not everyone is totally for the 'bandh' due to several reasons that involve incurring losses, moreover after the pandemic has already done enough damage to all kinds of businesses, ranging from small to big. Netizens have taken to Twitter to stand in solidarity with the farmers. While some believe the bandh was highly necessary, some others felt that it would do more harm than good.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:11 AM IST