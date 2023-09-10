Maharashtra Shocker: Man Hangs Stray Dog To Death After Animal Damages His Tractor's Seat; Chilling Video Surfaces From Jalgaon

An elderly man from Parola in Jalgaon, Maharashtra brutally killed a stray dog reportedly after the animal tore the seat cover of his tractor. The incident of animal cruelty where the man put the dog to death by tying a rope to its neck and hanging it to his vehicle shocked locals. They raised their voices against it and filmed the incident on their phone cameras. The respective video capturing the chilling visuals has surfaced online and gone viral.

(Warning: Disturbing visuals) Watch video below

An Instagram page named 'Fight against animal cruelties (FAAC)' shared the footage online highlighting the issue. They pointed out that the man caught hold of the dog alive and put it to death after it tore the seat of his tractor. Condemning the act, they asked, "Was the dog's life less valuable than the seat?"

In the video of the merciless act, the man was seen hanging the dog to his tractor and gradually releasing it on the ground after it went lifeless. Learning of the gruesome incident, people gathered at the spot to question and slam him for the unacceptable doing. One of the voices recorded in the clip expresses concern for the animal which suffered a painful death. "He is the man, a sinner, who killed the dog alive by giving faasi (hanging)," he says while pointing his finger at the man.

