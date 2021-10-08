'Maharaja heads back home': Netizens cheer as Tata Sons wins bid to Air India

The Tata Sons have won Air India with a bid of Rs 18,000 crore, ANI reported on Friday, October 8, 2021. With this, the Maharaja is heading back home.

The news has cheered people across India who were looking forward to Tatas winning the bid.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 04:20 PM IST