Mumbai court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, 2 others in cruise drugs bustTata Sons wins bid for acquiring Air India at Rs 18,000 cr
Viral

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 04:28 PM IST

'Maharaja heads back home': Netizens cheer as Tata Sons wins bid to Air India

FPJ Web Desk
The Tata Sons have won Air India with a bid of Rs 18,000 crore, ANI reported on Friday, October 8, 2021. With this, the Maharaja is heading back home.

The news has cheered people across India who were looking forward to Tatas winning the bid.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Tata Sons wins Air India with bid of Rs 18,000 crore

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 04:20 PM IST
