Maha Shivratri 2022: Amul offers milk to Lord Shiva on the festive; watch video

Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Falgun. This year, it is falling on March 3. On the auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshiped by devotees all across the country.

It is believed that during Samudra Manthan, a pot emerged from the ocean which consisted of poison. All the Gods and demons were terrified that this will destroy the entire world and so, Gods went to Lord Shiva for help.



On this auspicious day, followers and devotees of Shiva observe fast and special pujas are performed in several temples of Shiva across the world. They offer milk to the Shivaling and pray for moksha. Several devotees pray the whole night, chant mantras and bhajans in praise of Lord Shiva.

The dairy brand, Amul, took to social media with a creative visual wishing 'Happy MahaShivratri'. In the visual, we can see a cup full of Amul Milk offering itself to Lord Shiva along with worshiping the deity with a pure white flower. Also, the glass cup holds a Damroo in its hand, to signify and associate the design with Rudrade who carries along this instrument.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 02:11 PM IST