Maggi, Coca-Cola, UNO & More Are Celebrating Friendship Day Together; Check Viral Post

On the occasion of Friendship Day 2024, some of brands put their hands forward to greet each other and celebrate together. Enjoying the event together, they were seen flaunting their friendship bands on social media. From much-love Maggi to fun partners like UNO and Durex, a total of six brands were seen celebrating the day together.

In an Instagram post shared by these brands, they were seen extending their hand forward and showing off their quirky friendship bands to people. Blinkit was seen celebrating Friendship Day with the some of the key things they deliver to people to turn their customer's celebration into a great one.

Take a look at the post below

The grocery delivery brand marked the occasion with Fevicol, Coca-Cola, Maggi, UNO and Durex. The post, which is now going viral on the social media platform, showed each brand wearing an impressive friendship band. For instance, it was a UNO card tied on the friendship band of the respective product, while Durex just added a 'horny' blue smiling emoji to its hand.

With some basic word play, Blinkit captioned the online post as "Friendship Brands," reminding people of friendship bands.

The collaboration post left people stunned. Soon, it went viral by attracting thousands of likes. Replying to the post, some of the mentioned brands thanked Blinkit for being friends with them. "Thanks for delivering the happiness late night," commented Maggi, while Coca-Cola added, "Thanks for being the one we can always count on, no matter the hour." KitKat too felt like joining the friend zone and celebrating the joyous occasion with them. This is what the chocolate brand wrote on the viral Instagram post: "Happy Friendship Day partner."