 Man seeks mosquito repellent from UP Police for wife who delivered a baby in hospital, gets it asap
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMan seeks mosquito repellent from UP Police for wife who delivered a baby in hospital, gets it asap

Man seeks mosquito repellent from UP Police for wife who delivered a baby in hospital, gets it asap

This incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Chandausi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

The Uttar Pradesh Police set a new example when they proved to be a saviour for a man whose wife had delivered a baby and was being bitten by mosquitoes. This incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Chandausi.

The man, Asad Khan, sought help from the police after his wife, who was admitted to Hari Prakash Nursing Home in Chandausi after delivering a baby girl, complained about the mosquito menace in the hospital.

He tweeted, "My wife has given birth to a little angel at Hari Prakash Nursing Home in Chandausi. My wife is suffering from pain and, along with it too many mosquitoes are biting. Please provide me with Mortein coil immediately," and tagged the UP police.

The police responded promptly and reached the hospital within minutes with a mosquito repellent coil.

A resident of Raj Mohalla in Chandausi, Asad thanked the cops for taking cognizance of the matter and helping him.

UP police also posted a Tweet regarding the event and wrote," Diagnosis of Mafia to Mosquitoes"

Read Also
Mosquito menace: BUZZZZ.... Nobody is safe from the sting
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man seeks mosquito repellent from UP Police for wife who delivered a baby in hospital, gets it asap

Man seeks mosquito repellent from UP Police for wife who delivered a baby in hospital, gets it asap

World Water Day 2023: 'Accelerating change' to support achieving sustainable water for all by 2030

World Water Day 2023: 'Accelerating change' to support achieving sustainable water for all by 2030

Meet Shivam Bhardwaj 'the guy in a skirt' who breaks gender stereotypes

Meet Shivam Bhardwaj 'the guy in a skirt' who breaks gender stereotypes

Dream fulfilled! Assam man buys his favourite scooter worth ₹90,000 in coins

Dream fulfilled! Assam man buys his favourite scooter worth ₹90,000 in coins

Woman drops her digital camera in Colorado river, reunited with photos 13 years later

Woman drops her digital camera in Colorado river, reunited with photos 13 years later