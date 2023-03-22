Man seeks mosquito repellent from UP Police for wife who delivered a baby in hospital, gets it asap

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Uttar Pradesh Police set a new example when they proved to be a saviour for a man whose wife had delivered a baby and was being bitten by mosquitoes. This incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Chandausi.

The man, Asad Khan, sought help from the police after his wife, who was admitted to Hari Prakash Nursing Home in Chandausi after delivering a baby girl, complained about the mosquito menace in the hospital.

He tweeted, "My wife has given birth to a little angel at Hari Prakash Nursing Home in Chandausi. My wife is suffering from pain and, along with it too many mosquitoes are biting. Please provide me with Mortein coil immediately," and tagged the UP police.

The police responded promptly and reached the hospital within minutes with a mosquito repellent coil.

A resident of Raj Mohalla in Chandausi, Asad thanked the cops for taking cognizance of the matter and helping him.

UP police also posted a Tweet regarding the event and wrote," Diagnosis of Mafia to Mosquitoes"