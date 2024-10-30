'Mada**od, Ab Toh Aur Video Banaunga...': Mumbai Man Uploads Reels Abusing Karnataka & Kannadigas; Police Action Follows

Instagram user abuses Karnataka | Social media

An Instagram user from Mumbai has drawn backlash for his abusive remarks about Karnataka and Kannadigas. The unidentified youth released a series of reels on the social media platform hurling abuses towards the Indian state and its Kannada-speaking people. As the video went viral, people condemned his disrespectful comments and sought the attention of police forces.

it made him recently release an sorry video, where he was heard saying, "...For all my Kannadiga brothers and Karnataka people, lots of love to you all and apologies."

Instagrammer releases video after police intervention

It started when the Instagrammer uploaded a few videos claiming Kannadigas forced people to learn and converse in their language, and alongside suggesting that Hindi is more important. He pointed out that Hindi is a language known to more people and easing communication barriers across state and sometimes even international borders, however, his words were delivered in a very rude and offensive manner.

It hurt native people and made them condemn the actions of the reel creator.

People let the videos go viral by sharing them online and tagging both Mumbai and Bengaluru police on it. Soon, necessary action was taken up by the officials.

This guy has put up an apology on his IG story. It's good that @BlrCityPolice has nudged the Mumbai police to take action.

Well done @BlrCityPolice https://t.co/EZcNQNlABe — Harshitha (@gharshitha_) October 29, 2024

It was learned that the Mumbai Police visited his house taking note of his videos against Karnataka and its people, further demanding him to delete them. This was reportedly done with an intervention of Bengaluru police.

However, in one of the videos which he shared earlier and got slammed for, the youth was heard saying that he would remain unfazed by people asking him to stop spreading negative things about the state.

Warning: Abusive language

This idiot is a threat to society. @BlrCityPolice why is there still no action against this guy who is spreading lies that locals are beating non Kannadigas and openly calling for violence against us in other states and countries. pic.twitter.com/8UsXhP5GIT — Darshan🇮🇳 (@darshan221b) October 29, 2024

"If you say that you can't say anything about Karnataka or we will kill you or do this or do that, mada**chod, ab toh aur video banaunga (I will make more videos now)". "I won't be fearing all such threats, chu*iye...I will keep making videos, and now make more. You won't be able to do anything," he added.