MAD artist Rob pays tribute to Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu; video wins over 1 M views

Remember Rob, the creative man who holds a special place from our childhood days for his art show Music Art and Dance MAD? Art guy Rob took to pay tribute to Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won the first GOLD for India at the Common Wealth Games 2022. In the video that's winning hearts of netizens, we can see Rob create a paper art of the athlete. The artwork took to show Mirabai in action.

The post was captioned to read, "To our heroes who created history. To the champions who made us proud. We salute you and we thank you!"

Since shared on Instagram soon after the victory moment, the video has attracted over one million views. It won thousands of likes and comments. Netizens reacted saying, "A legend draw a another legend", "Both are the legends : The art and the artist."

