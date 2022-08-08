e-Paper Get App

MAD artist Rob pays tribute to Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu; video wins over 1 M views

The artwork took to show Mirabai in action.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
article-image

Remember Rob, the creative man who holds a special place from our childhood days for his art show Music Art and Dance MAD? Art guy Rob took to pay tribute to Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won the first GOLD for India at the Common Wealth Games 2022. In the video that's winning hearts of netizens, we can see Rob create a paper art of the athlete. The artwork took to show Mirabai in action.

The post was captioned to read, "To our heroes who created history. To the champions who made us proud. We salute you and we thank you!"

Since shared on Instagram soon after the victory moment, the video has attracted over one million views. It won thousands of likes and comments. Netizens reacted saying, "A legend draw a another legend", "Both are the legends : The art and the artist."

Check few comments:

Read Also
Watch: Indonesian dancer performs Condong in viral video; netizens laud her beautiful expressions
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralMAD artist Rob pays tribute to Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu; video wins over 1 M views

RECENT STORIES

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls for meeting of JD(U) leaders amid talk of split with BJP

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls for meeting of JD(U) leaders amid talk of split with BJP

Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra's Pakistan friend Arshad Nadeem bags javelin gold with...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra's Pakistan friend Arshad Nadeem bags javelin gold with...

Mumbai updates: IMD issues red alert, government asks citizens to stay at home

Mumbai updates: IMD issues red alert, government asks citizens to stay at home

Mumbai: IMD issues red alert, government asks citizens to stay at home

Mumbai: IMD issues red alert, government asks citizens to stay at home

Watch: Bulldozer in action against self-proclaimed BJP leader who abused woman in viral video

Watch: Bulldozer in action against self-proclaimed BJP leader who abused woman in viral video