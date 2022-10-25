Lucknow: Female doctor destroys roadside diya shops of poor vendors on Diwali, watch viral video | Twitter

Lucknow Police registered a non-cognizable offense against a woman, doctor by profession, after video of her destroying diya shops went viral on social media. The incident was reported in Patrakarpuram located from Gomti Nagar area, Lucknow on Monday.

In the viral video, it can be seen that a woman holding a stick in her hand suddenly came out of the house and attacked the diya shops on the roadside.

Watch:

See the big0try of this woman, cannot respect the livelihood of a poor shopkeeper selling Diya on #Diwali, hence she is destroying his creations. Location: #Lucknow.@lkopolice @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/Vmzm4mw4wR — Amitabh Chaudhary (@SachBolneKa) October 25, 2022

The Gomti Nagar Police inspector Dinesh Chandra Pandey said that the case had been registered on the complaint of Zubair, Rubina and Shamshad whose shops had been damaged in the incident.

The Gomti Nagar police has booked Dr Anju Gupta under sections 427 and 504 of the CrPC after a video went viral on social media in which she is seen breaking earthen diyas and clay toys put up for sale on Diwali with a cricket bat and a wiper.

The doctor was quoted in reports that the vendors had been putting up their stalls right outside her gate and whenever she objected, they would get into arguments with her. She alleged that the shops were causing major traffic jams in the area.

(with agency inputs)