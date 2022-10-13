e-Paper Get App
HomeViralLucknow cop flaunts her Karwa Chauth henna design; selfie goes viral

Lucknow cop flaunts her Karwa Chauth henna design; selfie goes viral

The female cop, identified as Manisha Singh ASP, was praised by netizens for her beautiful mehendi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Lucknow cop flaunts her Karwa Chauth henna design; selfie goes viral | Twitter
Follow us on

It isn't easy to balance personal and professional life. However, if you are good at multitasking, then you can surely do it. A selfie shared by a female Lucknow police personnel has gone viral on the onset of Karwa Chauth festival.

In the now-viral photo, we can see Manisha Singh ASP flaunting her henna design. A look into her post caption suggests that the henna application came in during her duty hours, "Karwachauth 2022 preparation while doing duty."

Nevertheless, the internet isn't questioning whether Manisha prepared for the occasion amidst her working hours or why she posed while being dressed in her police uniform. Netizens were seen appreciating her mehendi design while some shared Karwa Chauth wishes in reply.

Read Also
Karwa Chauth 2022: Here's when you can break your fast; timings for moon sighting in Mumbai, Delhi,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'They vs We': Class 2 NCERT book receives flak over biased representation of Eid-ul-Fitr, Ganesh...

'They vs We': Class 2 NCERT book receives flak over biased representation of Eid-ul-Fitr, Ganesh...

Meme alert! Elon Musk updates Twitter bio to 'Perfume Salesman', asks netizens to buy 'Burnt Hair'...

Meme alert! Elon Musk updates Twitter bio to 'Perfume Salesman', asks netizens to buy 'Burnt Hair'...

Lucknow cop flaunts her Karwa Chauth henna design; selfie goes viral

Lucknow cop flaunts her Karwa Chauth henna design; selfie goes viral

Watch: Hanuman Chalisa gets a rock version by foreigners at Varanasi; video goes viral

Watch: Hanuman Chalisa gets a rock version by foreigners at Varanasi; video goes viral

Surya Kumar Yadav captures Virat Kohli's fitness routine; watch

Surya Kumar Yadav captures Virat Kohli's fitness routine; watch