Lucknow cop flaunts her Karwa Chauth henna design; selfie goes viral

It isn't easy to balance personal and professional life. However, if you are good at multitasking, then you can surely do it. A selfie shared by a female Lucknow police personnel has gone viral on the onset of Karwa Chauth festival.
In the now-viral photo, we can see Manisha Singh ASP flaunting her henna design. A look into her post caption suggests that the henna application came in during her duty hours, "Karwachauth 2022 preparation while doing duty."
Nevertheless, the internet isn't questioning whether Manisha prepared for the occasion amidst her working hours or why she posed while being dressed in her police uniform. Netizens were seen appreciating her mehendi design while some shared Karwa Chauth wishes in reply.
