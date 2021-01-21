Loving cold Bernie Sanders memes? Here is a website you can use to put him in places using Google Maps

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in on Wednesday with a limited number of guests and heavy security deployment. It was also a star-studded affair - with everyone from pop culture icons and Hollywood A-listers to former Presidents and lawmakers in attendance.

But for those who live and breathe memes, Senator Bernie Sanders was clearly the star of the show. Bundled into winterwear fit for an Arctic winter, Sanders appeared quite glum, sitting on a chair away from everybody else on the bleachers. From the oversized mittens and his body language to the fact that he is seated in isolation - everything about the photo of Sanders appears to have tickled netizens' fancy. And since then, people have photoshopped Sanders onto every imaginable location and made him a part of every new meme.