'Loved it bro': Shikhar Dhawan is impressed with THIS artist's live art; watch viral video

An artist, identified as Vilay Nayak, who has aced live art performances at Asia's Got Talent, UN General Assembly, NBA half-time and India's Got Talent, among others, according to his Instagram bio - now poured in his love for Shikhar Dhawan.

In his recent video, Nayak was seen bringing to life a portrait of the cricketer. The art work came into being during an event organised by the cricketer's foundation,earlier this week, soon after being posted on social media it went viral. Even, Dhawan dropped in a comment in appreciation and wrote, "Loved it bro''.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:41 AM IST