'Love you 3000': Fans hail New Zealand's Trent Boult on completing 300 Test wickets

Christchurch: New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult on Monday achieved the distinguished milestone of claiming 300 wickets in Test cricket. Boult achieved the milestone while picking 5/43 in 13.2 overs on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval.

Cricket fans took to Twitter to celebrate the pacer's special milestone. Scores of users poured in their wishes and congratulated Boult for entering the exclusive 300 Test wicket club .

Take a look:

Trent Boult becomes the 4th New Zealand bowler to pick 300 Test wickets. What an achievement by Boult, one of the best from Kiwi land. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2022

Trent Boult’s 300th Test wicket, only the third Kiwi pacer to reach the milestone pic.twitter.com/gnfDMooLKr — Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s Version) (@cricketpun_duh) January 10, 2022

Congratulations Trent Boult for completing 300 wickets in Test cricket. It has been a long ride for Boult, a phenomenal bowler over the years in all formats. #NZLvBAN — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) January 10, 2022

Trent Boult Test Career



Matches: 75

Wickets: 3⃣0⃣0⃣

Average: 27.37

5 Fors: 8

BBF: 6/30



Congratulations Trent Boult for becoming the 4th Kiwi bowler @BLACKCAPS to 300 Test wickets. People call him "Lovely Trenty" & he's certainly been lovely for us in his career. Well bowled 👏 pic.twitter.com/DrOVXgeCMH — sivy 🇳🇿 (@Sivy62) January 10, 2022

Trent Boult completed 300 wickets in Test cricket - one of the greats from New Zealand cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 10, 2022

Trent Boult completed 300 Test Wickets in his Career - One of the Greatest in this Generation. #NZvBAN — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 10, 2022

Trent Boult



WTC winner 🏆🏆



Only New Zealander to take a hat trick in WC



One of 6 cricketers to have taken 2 ODI hat tricks



Leading wicket taker by a New Zealander in WC



Only the 4th New Zealander to take 300 Test wickets



Part of NZ team that became no 1 Test and ODI side pic.twitter.com/Lzt0zZNYLk — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) January 10, 2022

Trent Boult became the 4th NZ bowler to 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test wickets this morning!



What a champion bowler #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/p3Xe1csBmc — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) January 10, 2022

Hate Trent Boult?



😎

|\👐

/ \_

━━━━━┓ ＼＼

┓┓┓┓┓┃

┓┓┓┓┓┃ ヽ😫ノ

┓┓┓┓┓┃ /

┓┓┓┓┓┃ ノ)

┓┓┓┓┓┃

┓┓┓┓┓┃" — Abhay (@TheRampShot) January 10, 2022

Boult is the fourth cricketer and just the third New Zealand pacer to enter the 300 Test wickets club which includes Sir Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori, and current team-mate Tim Southee.

Taking out Mehidy Hasan Miraz meant Boult scalped his 300th wicket in Test cricket. Apart from Mehidy, Boult took out Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das and Shoriful Islam to complete his ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket as Bangladesh were bowled out for 126 and conceded a lead of 395 runs to the hosts at stumps on day two.

With IANS Inputs.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:51 PM IST