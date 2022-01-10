e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

'Love you 3000': Fans hail New Zealand's Trent Boult on completing 300 Test wickets

Boult is the fourth cricketer and just the third New Zealand pacer to enter the 300 Test wickets club which includes Sir Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori, and current team-mate Tim Southee.
FPJ Web Desk
Trent Boult (left) with Tom Latham | File Image

Trent Boult (left) with Tom Latham | File Image

Christchurch: New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult on Monday achieved the distinguished milestone of claiming 300 wickets in Test cricket. Boult achieved the milestone while picking 5/43 in 13.2 overs on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval.

Cricket fans took to Twitter to celebrate the pacer's special milestone. Scores of users poured in their wishes and congratulated Boult for entering the exclusive 300 Test wicket club .

Take a look:

Taking out Mehidy Hasan Miraz meant Boult scalped his 300th wicket in Test cricket. Apart from Mehidy, Boult took out Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das and Shoriful Islam to complete his ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket as Bangladesh were bowled out for 126 and conceded a lead of 395 runs to the hosts at stumps on day two.

With IANS Inputs.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:51 PM IST
