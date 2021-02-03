'Love the way you lie...': Irate netizens slam Kangana Ranaut after she dubs protesting farmers as 'terrorists'

Over the last few hours, there has been a deluge of international support for the ongoing farmers protest, led by a post from pop singer Rihanna. The post had been simple by itself, sharing the link of a news article and wondering why nobody was talking about the ongoing agitation or the fact that there was an internet shutdown in several areas surrounding Delhi.

But more than 15 hours later, netizens still cannot stop talking about it. Many other celebrities have since taken up the topic, prompting a barrage of counter criticism and effusive praise. Of these, actor Kangana Ranaut's sharp criticism, almost immediately after Rihanna's post, stands out for rather problematic reasons.

While Kangana's tweets on Wednesday included vitriolic personal jibes at Rihanna and her work, netizens were far more bothered by her claim that the agitators were "terrorists" who were trying to "divide India" to make a Chinese takeover possible.