Love the smell of stinky foot? You might be an exception to THIS research findings

Researchers from Sweden and the United Kingdom worked on understanding and figuring out what is the best and worst smell we have experienced in our lifetime.

235 people were involved in the study and they were asked to rank the different smells involved. According to the findings, vanilla is the most pleasing smell around, followed by ethyl butyrate, which smells like peaches. The least-favourite smell was something wherever isovaleric acid was involved. The odour molecules from this show up in things like soy milk and cheese – but also foot sweat.

Arshamian is the author of the study, published in the journal Current Biology, that enlisted people around the globe to find out which single smell is the most pleasing. People who smelled these smells came from a wide range of backgrounds, including indigenous groups with little exposure to smells and foodstuffs outside of their own culture.

ALSO READ Watch video: Gulab jamun lovers are upset over THIS dish

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:45 PM IST