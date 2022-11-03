Love road trips? Check out Sachin Tendulkar's chai break video

e-Paper Get App
The video of the former cricketer enjoying chai and rusk from a roadside vendor has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's chai break from road trip to Goa | Instagram
If you love road trips with your travel gang then this video from Sachin Tendulkar is relatable. Enjoyment of road travel seems incomplete without breaks at a local tapri chai corner. In a video uploaded by the former cricketer, we can see him taking a chai break and relishing the moment with the hot beverage picked from a roadside store.

Watch:

The Instagram reel captioned suggested that the God of Cricket was en route Goa from Mumbai. He wrote, "Road Trip pe chai break toh banta hai," along Mumbai and Goa hashtags. The video has gone viral to attract lakhs of views and likes on social media. Netizens shared heart and love emojis in the comments section.

Check some reactions:

