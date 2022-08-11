Love Maggi? You may carry it as your handbag; watch video

Lovers of Maggi noodles seem not just fingerlick the yummy noodles but also enjoy the masala. However, in a recent video, we can see EcoKaari transforming its plastic covering to portable bag via handloom.

Wait, it isn't boring or dull to talk environment. The video of the waste turning to usable product has gone viral on social media. From Lays wrapper to Maggi, the initiative doesn't stay back from adding charm and reusing these materials.

The video begins to show a volunteer cutting the packaging wide open before it is put into the machine for processing. Once it surfaces on the handloom, it comes out as a well designed handbag - with a pretty trendy look.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Comments hint that viewers have loved their Maggi's carry bag version:

EcoKaari is a social enterprise based in Pune that upcycles waste plastic using traditional charkha and handloom to conserve the environment and enable livelihoods for rural women and youth. They conserve the environment by upcycling waste plastic. The entire weaving process is manual as in no electricity is used to enable livelihoods for underprivileged women and youth.