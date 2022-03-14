Love DC Comics? Tamil Nadu boy breaks Guinness World Record by identifying 60 DC characters in 60 seconds

Seven-year-old boy from Tamil Nadu, identified as Nidhish VB, has inked his name into the Guinness World Record by proving his craze over DC Comics - identifying as many as 60 DC characters in 60 seconds.

"The most DC characters identified in one minute is 60, and was achieved by Nidhish VB (India) in Tamil Nadu, India, on 19 February 2022. Nidhish is a big fan of the DC series,” read the Guinness World Records website.

Sharing the achievement, Tamil actor Raj Kamal took to Instagram and posted a few pictures of Nidhish participating in the event. The post was captioned to read, “So proud of this little boy. For getting @guinnessworldrecords, Much more to go da magane! My dear."

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 03:55 PM IST