Lost 22 kg: Before and after pictures of COVID-19 patient will stun you

Mike Schultz, a 43-year-old nurse from San Francisco who received treatment after testing positive for coronavirus, shared his shocking transformation after receiving treatment for six weeks.
Mike told BuzzFeed News that despite no underlying health conditions, and following a pretty good workout regime over the years, he lost around 22 kgs during his time at the hospital.
He told the news portal that he felt so weak that even his cellphone seemed heavier He asserted that COVID-19 can happen to anyone.
“I wanted to show everyone how badly being sedated for 6 weeks on a ventilator or intubated can be. Amongst other things, covid19 reduced my lung capacity with pneumonia. Over 8 weeks I’ve been away from family and friends getting stronger everyday and working to increase my lung capacity", he wrote on Instagram.
Speaking about his first meal after being discharged, Mike devoured two double cheeseburgers, small fries, and a strawberry shake, but he stated that the taste was different, another effect post diagnosis.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 4.8 million, while the death toll surpassed 323,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 4,897,492, while the death toll increased to 323,285, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US currently accounts for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,528,568 and 91,921, respectively.
In terms of cases, Russia has the second highest number of infections at 299,941 followed by Brazil (271,885), the UK (250,138), Spain (231,606), Italy (232,037), France (180,933, Germany (177,778), Turkey (151,615) and Iran (124,603), the CSSE figures showed.
Meanwhile, the UK accounted for the second highest COVID-19 deaths worldwide at 35,422.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (32,169), France (28,025), Spain (27,778) and Brazil (16,983).
