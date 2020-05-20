Lost 22 kg: Before and after pictures of COVID-19 patient will stun you

Mike Schultz, a 43-year-old nurse from San Francisco who received treatment after testing positive for coronavirus, shared his shocking transformation after receiving treatment for six weeks.

Mike told BuzzFeed News that despite no underlying health conditions, and following a pretty good workout regime over the years, he lost around 22 kgs during his time at the hospital.

He told the news portal that he felt so weak that even his cellphone seemed heavier He asserted that COVID-19 can happen to anyone.

“I wanted to show everyone how badly being sedated for 6 weeks on a ventilator or intubated can be. Amongst other things, covid19 reduced my lung capacity with pneumonia. Over 8 weeks I’ve been away from family and friends getting stronger everyday and working to increase my lung capacity", he wrote on Instagram.