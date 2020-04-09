Lord Voldemort vs Tamraj Kilvish: Similarities between two iconic 90s villains

While Potterheads will never fathom the comparison of JK Rowling’s characters with anyone else, a Twitter thread is about to trigger fans with this hilarious yet mind-boggling thread that juxtapositions Lord Voldemort and Indian superhero Shaktimaan’s nemesis Tamraj Kilvish, featuring the similarities between these two iconic villains.

Voldemort, also known as the Dark Lord, is the direct parallel element to Tamraj that translates to ‘Lord of the Dark’. He always enters with the phrase ‘Andhera kayam rahe’ (let there always be darkness), kind of like ‘Wakanda Forever’. It is also something his allies use to open or close a rendezvous. Check out the thread below.